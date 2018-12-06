Claymont comes to Cadiz for wrestling season opener

The Mustangs of Claymont High School invaded Husky territory during the season opener dual meet at Harrison Central High School.

The Huskies, under the leadership of Coach Bill Bryan, were only able to get three match wins on the score board along with two forfeits.

Snagging the hosts first fall of the match was Bryce Wade at 152-pounds against Sam Rhodes of Claymont. Wade used a time of 3:04 to snag the win.

At 195-pounds, Josh Croft handed Bailey Anthony of Claymont a pin at 1:36 ticks of the clock.

Fellow Huskie Blayne Erwin used a major decision of 12-4 to defeat Claymont’s Carter White.

Harrison Central 28

Claymont 45

12-5-18

138 Cole Rhodes (CLAY) Dec. 8-3 Zane Everhart (HC)

145 Seth Ferguson (CLAY) Fall 1:05 Brayden Pastor (HC)

152 Bryce Wade (HC) Fall 3:04 Sam Rhodes (CLAY)

160 Connor Harlan (CLAY) TF 16-0 Hayden Wallace (HC)

170 Dakota Maze (CLAY) Fall 4:58 Tucker Coultrap (HC)

182 Blayne Erwin (HC) MD 12-4 Carter White (CLAY)

195 Josh Croft (HC) Fall 1:36 Bailey Anthony (CLAY)

220 Logan Ellis (HC) Winner via Forfeit

285 Kole Aubiel (CLAY) MD 22-9 Cody Gamble (HC)

106 Justin Sampson (HC) Winner via Forfeit

113 Blake Akers (CLAY) Winner via forfeit

120 Tucker Zurcher (CLAY) Fall :24 Avery Wallace (HC)

126 Jarrett Warrington (CLAY) Winner via Forfeit

132 Justus Armstrong (CLAY) Dec. 12-8 Gabriel Marbais (HC)

Picking up Junior Varsity wins were Nathan Bertolino via fall, Jacob Delucas via fall and

Blaine Milliken via Decision

Harrison Central Junior High

Seth Riley (CLAY) Dec. 6-2 Bryce Wallace (HC)

Hunter Bittinger (HC) Dec. 6-0 Brycen Richardson (CLAY)

Karl Poland (CLAY) Dec. 7-3 Servacio Lopez (HC)

Nathan Burton (CLAY) Fall 1:07 Mike Smith (HC)

Quinton Turley (CLAY) Fall 0:39 Landon Lacross (HC)

Carter Cottrell (CLAY) Dec. 6-4 Tevan Palmer (HC)

Bradyn Galloway (CLAY) Fall 0:31 Sean Drapp (HC)

Kolton Thomas (CLAY) Fall 2:18 Servacio Lopez (HC)

Daxx Peters (CLAY) Fall 2:30 Mike Smith (HC)

Nathan Burton (CLAY) Fall 2:39 Randy Walker (HC)

Sean Drapp (HC) Fall 2:07 Damon Edie (CLAY)

Harrison Central also had a Junior High Tournament December 1 at Claymont High School with the following placers: Bryce Wallace 3rd place, Randy Walker 3rd place, Hunter Bittinger 4th place, Servacio Lopez 4th place