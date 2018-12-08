Virginia M. Duffy, 83 of Cadiz died Saturday, Dec. 08, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 22, 1935, in Barnesville, Ohio a daughter of the late Harvey and Lillian Able.

She was a housewife and a member of the Holloway United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, Charles Duffy; two sisters: Arvana Goodrich and Freda VanFossen; and a brother, Buck Able. She is survived by two daughters: Betty Stillwagon and Virginia Holloway both of Cadiz; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home with Paul Giffin officiating. Burial will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Flushing, Ohio. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.