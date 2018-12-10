3-D Meats Recalls Ready-To-Eat Beef Snack Stick Products

WASHINGTON – 3-D Meats, LLC, a Dalton, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 47 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) beef snack stick products because the products are misbranded and may contain milk, a known allergen, which was not declared on the finished product label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ready-to-eat beef spicy snack stick products were packaged and produced on Oct. 19, 2018. The following products are subject to recall: 1lb. vacuum-sealed packages containing “SPICEY SNACK STICKS” prepared for CF Ranch & Cattle Co. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M45377” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail locations in Ohio. The problem was discovered on Dec. 7, 2018, when FSIS received information concerning product from the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Food Safety, which reported concerns over the label observed at a retail food establishment. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at: www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact, Leon Hilty, owner of 3-D Meats, at (330) 985-0311. Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov.

The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.