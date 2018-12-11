Jerry W. Phipps of Bridgeport, Ohio died at his home Dec. 8. He was born July 14, 1937 at the family farm outside Freeport, Ohio to Bertha and Frank (Bill) Phipps. He graduated from New Matamoras High School of which he fondly remembered his basketball playing days and his teammates and coach.

He is survived by his wife, Joanna Phipps of Bridgeport, Ohio and his children Matthew Phipps of Freeport, Melanie Phipps of Geneva, and Brent Phipps of Marietta along with their mother Carolyn Holdren Phipps of New Matamoras. Also surviving are his sister Judy Werker of Sugarcreek and step children Lori George, Perrysburg, Kristy West, Wheeling, W.Va., Ritch Brost, Wheeling, W.Va., along with nine step grandchildren and 13 step great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Betty Phipps Greenfield.

He had been a member of International Operating Engineers Local 18 since 1957 and considered many of his fellow union members and foremen on many of his jobs his brothers. He was a 58 year member of the Masonic Lodge of Ohio with most recent membership in Freeport Lodge # 415.

He is best remembered for his lifetime sense of humor and that no matter where he went he seemed to never meet a stranger.

At his request he will be cremated and no services will be held.

Schuetz Funeral Home in Mingo Junction, Ohio is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to The International Operating Engineers Local 18 Safety and Education Fund 1180 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215