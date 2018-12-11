Dale C. Moore, 93, of Cadiz, died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 at Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz. He was born Sept. 27, 1925 in Moorefield Twp., Harrison Co., Ohio, a son of the late Roy Vernon and Corella Dove Todd Moore. Dale was a member of Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church and was the longtime owner and operator of Dale’s Sohio in Cadiz.

He was an Army Veteran of WW II and a Purple Heart recipient, and an avid golfer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Mills Moore in 1979; and two brothers, Donald and William Moore.

Surviving are three children, Roy Moore (Annette McCue) of Cadiz, Melissa Heavilin (Brent) of Cadiz, and Mindy Cline (Jerry) of Jewett; thirteen grandchildren, Nichole Ceculski (John), Bruce Heavilin (Sherry), Brian Heavilin (Ashley), Alex Heavilin (Kristen), Clint Heavilin, Cody Moore (Amy), Eric Moore, Alyssa Muze (Ricky), Kaitlyn Stackhouse, Megan Stackhouse, Amber Cline, Emma Prysi (Eric), Trevor McCue; nine great grandchildren; and a sister, Wilma F. Adams of Freeport.

Friends may call Thursday, 3-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jon Little officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to Asbury Chapel or Rankin United Methodist Churches or the Harrison County Home. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.