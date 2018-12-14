Faith D. Morgan, age 77, of Sherrodsville, Ohio, died early Friday morning, Dec. 14, 2018 in her daughter’s residence in Jewett.

She was born April 13, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Earl and Edna Bennington Moyer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Harvey. Faith was primarily a homemaker. She was fond of both hosting and attending yard sales and enjoyed collecting gnomes. She was a loving and attentive wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished the time she spent with her family.

She is survived by her husband David Morgan, with whom she observed their 30th wedding anniversary just one day before Faith passed away, six daughters Brenda Harvey of Sherrodsville, Diana Stull of Bowerston, Ohio, Mrs. Teena (Regan) Collins of Jewett, Ohio, Lorrie Ann Cordray of Newton Falls, Ohio, Tammy McKnight of Jewett, and Mrs. Danette (Chris) Bly of Strasburg, Va., 20 grandchildren and 59 great-grandchildren, a brother Glen Moyer of Florida and two sisters, Mrs. Roxie (Robert) Strawder of Carrollton, Ohio and Agnes Patterson of Perrysville, Ohio.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating. Interment will follow in the Longview Cemetery at Bowerston. Calling hours will be held Monday from 6 until 8 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.