Donna Michelle Beach, 53, of Cadiz, died Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 at Valley Hospice Center North in Steubenville, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 1, 1965 in Steubenville, Ohio a daughter of Nancy Stillwagon Beach of Cadiz and the late David Richard Beach, Sr. Donna was an STNA in several facilities for 22 years. She loved working with the elderly. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her dearly loved grandson, Matthew Tyler Smith. In addition to her mother, she is survived by three sons: Jamie (Lori) Smith of Uhrichsville, John (Holly) Harbold of Scio. Jason Harbold of Cadiz; three granchildren: Michael Smith of Bloomingdale, Mackenzie Harbold of Scio and Zachary Harbold of Scio; three brothers: David (Lisa) Beach and Dennis Beach both of Cadiz and Duane Beach of Scio; a sister, Darla Beach of Freeport; and her dog, Spencer.

Calling hours will be Saturday, Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz with Paul Giffin officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Hospice, Kidney Foundation or the American Cancer Society. The memorial guestbook may be signed at http://www.clark-kirkland.com.