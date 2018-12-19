Gary Thomas Byers, 83, of Bloomingdale, Ohio, passed Tuesday Dec. 18,

2018 at Gables Care Center, Hopedale, Ohio.

He was born in Hopedale on Aug. 9, 1945, a son of the late Howard and Arvilla Shaffer Byers.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son Gary A. Byers, and a sister Margaret Ann Craft.

He was a self-employed painter and a U. S. Army Veteran of the Korean War.

He is survived by his loving wife, Annie O Byers, a son Robert Byers , a daughter Arvilla Louise Stumpf both of Florida; half brothers and sister Bob and Fred Byers and Jean Hoobler; grandchildren: Jamie Saucerman and Shannon Machen; several great grandchildren and one coming soon; and close friend Gayle Koster.

Friends will be received Friday Dec. 21, 2018 from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon, with Fr. Michael Gossett officiating at Borkoski

Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio.

Interment will follow at Hopedale Cemetery. Offer online condolences at www.borkoskifuneral.com.