Pamela Faye Fulton, 57, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 at her home. She was born in Bellaire, Ohio on Sept. 18, 1961, a daughter of Faye Wolfe Phillips of Houston, Ga., and the late Albert Phillips.

Pam was employed by ResCare for many years. She was a 4-H advisor for over twenty years and was a scout leader for four years. She lost her battle, after two years and three months, to stage four pancreatic cancer.

She was a very thoughtful and loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. She will be forever in our hearts.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Statzer.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her husband of twenty five years, Terry Fulton; daughter, Alicia Bertolino (Tony Poillucci) of Cadiz; three sons, Mike Bertolino (Tiffany) of Raleigh, NC, Chuck Fulton and Billy Fulton, both of Cadiz; two grandsons, Brody Matthew and Dallas Michael; two sisters, Pauline Best of Houston, Ga., and Karen Iler (Russ) of Cadiz; a brother, Albert Phillips (April) of Mingo, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Friends may call Thursday, 4-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio, where funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jon Little officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Instead of sending flowers, please make a donation to the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders, c/o Julie McPeak, 226 Charleston St., Cadiz, OH 43907.

