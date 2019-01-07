Wanda E. Magers age 92 of Newcomerstown, formally of Cambridge passed away Dec. 31, in Dover, Ohio. She was born on March 19, 1926 in Cambridge to the late Charley and Etta (Valentine) Paden. Also preceding her in death was her husband

William Magers, a daughter Jody Nuttall and four brothers and three sisters. She graduated from Brown High School in 1944, worked as a bookkeeper in the Village Clerk’s office in Cadiz, and in the Medina County Auditor’s Office. She also worked at Grants Dept. Store, Jean Frokes, Silcos, Lamb Electric in Kent, and Continental Can. Active in church groups and as a hospital volunteer in Lodi, Southern California, Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center and at the Riverside Manor Nursing Home in Newcomerstown.

Wanda is survived by two sons Jeffrey (Darlene) Magers of Newcomerstown, and Jason Magers and partner Nicholas Wilson of Australia, a son-in-law James Nuttall of Elyria, four grandchildren Jennifer (Chris) McVey, Julie (Matt) Beitzel, Carly and Katie Nuttall, four great grandchildren Krista and Marcus McVey, Jefferey and EV Beitzel, and a twin sister Wilma Griffin of Sunbury.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday March 16, at Bundy-Law Funeral Home with burial in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Hospice Inc. 716 Commercial Ave. SW New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. On-line condolences can be sent to www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com.