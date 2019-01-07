Cecelia R. Kumer, 68 of Cadiz, died Saturday, Jan. 5, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 6, 1950 in Pittsburgh, Pa., a daughter of the late Hebert and Gertrude Fish Beck.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by a brother, Herbert Beck, Jr.

Surviving are her daughter, Rebecca (Brian Howes) House of Cadiz; a son, John Beck of Martins Ferry; four grandchildren: Donna (Kenny Muze) Whitehead, Melvin Whitehead III, Lacey Whitehead and Kelsey Whitehead; six great-grandchildren: Hailey Whitehead, Mercedez Riley, Zaiden Whitehead, Audrina Newbrough, Faith and Julie Beck; two brothers: Raymond (Christina) Beck and his children Ray, Jr. and Melody of Arkansas and Leroy Beck of Cadiz; a sister Colleen Beck of Dillonvale; and nephews: Stephen, Herbert and John.

A private service will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at http://www.clark-kirkland.com