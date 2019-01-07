Russell E. Iler, 69, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Monday, Jan. 7, at Valley Hospice Care Center North in Steubenville. He was born April 17, 1949 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of the late William and Lelah Hildagard Pasco Iler. Russell was a truck driver, having retired from UPS.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Carly and Chuck Iler. Surviving are his wife, Karen Buarch Phillips Iler; two daughters, DeAnna Cooley (Dave) of Adena and Lelah Whitehead (John) of Wintersville; a son, Chad Welshans (DeeDee) of Mansfield; grandchildren, Angela Taylor (Joe), Donald Jenkins (Raylynn Baker), Kourtney Pfouts (Lucas), Zack, Alex and Sierra Welshans; great grandchildren, Randy, Tucker, Raegan, Ryder and Jaxon; siblings, Loraine Noviski, Phoebe Crane, Ella Devore, John Iler and Dixie Cooley; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. A memorial service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harrison County Cancer Crusaders or Valley Hospice.

