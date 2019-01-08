Donald R. Frazier, 88, died Thursday, Dec. 27 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was originally from Cadiz, Ohio, but had resided in The Plains for the past 26 years. While still living in Cadiz, Don served as a town councilman and was a member of the Masons.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne Worstall; five children, Kathi (Tim) Foraker, Pat (Diana) Frazier, Andy (Glenda) Frazier, Michele (Doug) Parsons, Mark Worstall; 13 grandchildren; as well as great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Liming Frazier.

Don enjoyed traveling, writing, acting in local theater and was known to burst into song or recite poetry at any time. He also had a passion for painting and much of his artwork is on display in family homes and his local church.

He was a member of the Church of The Good Shepherd and a frequent reader of scripture during services. Don and Joanne sang in the church choir and found great enjoyment serving Wednesday lunch to their community.

He retired from GTE in 1990.

Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and will be missed very much by all.

There will be no services per his request. He asked that friends and family just reminisce about good times.