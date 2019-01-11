Cadiz Withdraws Armory Interest, V.A. Nominee Withdraws

CADIZ – Last night the village of Cadiz saw two interests disappear as two motions, one for the armory and one for Mayor, Ken Zitko’s nominee for village administrator, Kevin Brooks both passed as withdrawals.

The village will cease to pursue any interest in the Army Reserve building that sits along E. Market Street. Also, Kevin Brooks has withdrawn his interest in the open village administrator position vacated by Charley Bowman last November.

A new name, Ted Andrzejewski who is from the Cleveland area, will now seek approval from village council to fill that position.