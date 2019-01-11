AT&T adds new cell tower in Harrison County

PIEDMONT — AT&T added a new cell tower to its 4G LTE network in Harrison County to help give customers faster, more reliable wireless service. AT&T says this investment will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices.

“This news is another much needed step forward in bringing technology and connectivity to our area and is another sign of positive progress for the people who live and work here.”

With 4G LTE service, customers will experience better network connectivity while streaming videos, sharing on social media or texting family and friends. “The addition of this new communications infrastructure in Harrison County is a welcome investment,” said Congressman Bill Johnson. “This news is another much needed step forward in bringing technology and connectivity to our area and is another sign of positive progress for the people who live and work here.” “We want our customers to have a great experience. They’ll be able to download, upload, stream and play games faster than ever before on our 4G LTE network,” said Steve Kristan, external affairs director, AT&T Ohio. “We’re always working to provide better coverage. And we’re investing in our wireless network to accomplish that.” We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. This helps Ohioans get the best possible experience over the AT&T network wherever they live, work and play.

By building out their 4G LTE network, AT&T is laying the foundation for 5G, the next advance in network technologies. AT&T says that boosting network speeds and capacity, as they continue to expand the availability and capacity of their network using the latest technology. AT&T invested more than $1.3 billion in their Ohio wireless and wired networks during 2015-2017. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses. They also improve critical services that support public safety and first responders.