Phyllis M. Golsby, 76, of Cadiz died Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at her home.

She was born Dec. 24, 1942 in Cadiz, Ohio a daughter of the late Eddie L. and Rebecca Marie Bigsby Golsby. She was a member of St. James AME Church in Cadiz where she was very active in many groups, worked at the Harrison County Senior Center and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by a son Robert Golsby; a brother, George Bigsby and a sister, Barbara Holloway. Surviving are her daughter, Melissa Golsby of Canton; siblings: Edward Golsby and Ruth Dept of Cadiz and Alice Golsby, Betty Astrop and Ellen Coursey all of Cleveland; a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. James AME Church, 300 East Market Street, Cadiz with Rev. Greg Smith officiating. Private interment at the convenience of the family. The memorial guestbook may be signed at http://www.clark-kirkland.com