Rev. William David Lewis Jr. was born July 16, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio. He graduated from Central High School. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War.

Rev. Lewis was ordained in the A.M.E church in 2011. He became the pastor of St. James A.M.E church in Cadiz, Ohio in 2012. During his time as pastor, St James A.M.E was recognized by the city of Cadiz and the state of Ohio in 2015 for the many contributions the church made to the Cadiz community. Rev. Lewis enjoyed singing and playing the piano for his congregation. He was a devoted pastor to his church and truly loved the Lord.

Rev. Lewis was self-employed and owned his own accounting business. His hobbies included playing the saxophone and the guitar. One of his favorite restaurants was Creole Kitchen where he stopped everyday for a breakfast sandwich.

On Jan. 1, 2019 he made his transition to eternal rest. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. William David Lewis Sr. and Ernestine B. Lewis.

He is survived by his children William (Sabrina) Lewis III, Christopher Lewis, Eboni (Patrick) Hathecock, Tiheshia Tucker-Morrison, Donna Lewis and Dominique Lewis; sisters Kimberly (Henry) Lockett and Bridgett Mitchell; grandchildren Makeda, Maya, Antonio, D’Angelo, Krystin, Essence, Emoni, Gabrielle, Kennedy, Windsor, Xjviar, Brieauna, Cory, Kortland, Jaivean and Brooklyn; great grandchildren Alana, Erynn and Ethan and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services were held on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.