HARRISON COUNTY – A mobile home fire around noon was finally extinguished after flames stubbornly shot out the side the top of one of the pull-outs. The incident took place just off U.S. 22 near the office of Oxford Mining.

Cadiz, Hopedale, New Athens fire and rescue, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office all answered the call.

No one was injured and the owner was not present. The fire is being investigated.