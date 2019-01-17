Ronald Clark

Ronald B Clark, 72, of Adena, Ohio, died, Monday, Jan. 14, at Valley Hospice, in Steubenville, Ohio.

Ron was born on Aug.14, 1946, in Wheeling, W.Va., to the late Boyd and Stella (Holstein) Clark.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Denny Clark; a nephew, Ryan Clark; a niece, Tonya Lister and an infant son, Jeffrey.

He worked at Y&O Coal CO and was a truck driver for Thompson Trucking and was a member of both Pine Valley Sportsman and Sons of the Legion, Squad 525.

Ron is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Bednar) Clark; his daughter, Stephanie (Moe) Dowdle; Donald (Connie) Clark; Rick (Shauna) Clark; step-children, Charles (Christina) Di Loreto and Charlene Di Loreto; his grandson and Pal, Storm Dowdle; step-grandchildren, Richard and Matthew Di Loreto and Carrie (Dante Beisel) Piatt; two great-grandchildren, Cloie and Sky Beisel and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received to pay tribute to Ron and celebrate his life on Saturday, Jan. 19, from 11 a.m. until the time of service of 1 p.m., with Dirk Harkins as celebrant, at the Borkoski Funeral Home, Adena, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Valley Hospice, in Ron’s name.

