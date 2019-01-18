Marjorie H. “Marge” Ourant, age 91, of Scio, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 16, in Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia,

Born Nov. 14, 1927 in Belmont County she was the oldest of ten children born to the late Leslie K Smith and Velma Boniphant Smith.

Marge moved to Scio in 1947 to work as a beautician for Wilma Gotshall. During her lunch breaks she would eat at Ourant’s Lunch, now The Restaurant, and met the love of her life Jack Ourant. They married Oct. 10, 1948 and she continued working part-time as a beautician. When her three daughters came along they were her main focus and she was very involved with the band booster club. Marge loved kids so in 1970 she jumped at the chance to drive school bus for Scio and then Jewett-Scio,Schools, she retired in 1987. She enjoyed helping Jack at Dining Fork Ruritan Club activities and for many years they were devoted volunteers at the Harrison County Home. Every week Marge would use her talents playing the piano and the residents would sing along or they would play Bingo. Marge also played piano for Scio Presbyterian, Plum Run and Ridge Presbyterian Churches over the years.

Surviving are her husband of 70 years Jack Ourant, daughters Donna (Gene) Kimmel of Oklahoma City, OK, Carol A. Ourant of Ostrander,and Kathie Ourant of Delaware; a grandson Jason (Kenna) Kimmel of Colorado; great grandson Obediah Kimmel; a sister Delora “Billie Jean” Zollar of St. Clairsville; brothers Charles (Joan) Smith of Flushing, Wayne Smith of St Clairsville and Robert Dale Smith of North Carolina and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio. Burial will take place in Grandview Cemetery, Scio. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice House 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.