ODOT Prepares For Weekend Winter Storm

HARRISON COUNTY – With the anticipation of significant snow on the horizon, ODOT District 11 is gearing up to take on what Mother Nature has in store for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson and Tuscarawas counties. ODOT crews are checking their trucks from top to bottom, side to side to ensure trucks are ready to hit the road when the weather makes its way.

Here in District 11, we have 45,154 tons of salt readily available to treat our 3,580 lane miles throughout our 7-county region. Crews will begin patrolling roads this afternoon and will continue working around the clock on 12-hour shifts until the event is over and all routes are clear. Be sure to give our crews plenty of room to work, trucks travel well below the posted limit and, at times, have limited visibility.

ODOT reminds motorists that in ice and snow, take it slow! Drive with caution, allow plenty of room between you and other vehicles and always remember; don’t crowd the plow, give our trucks plenty of room to work.

Before you leave home, be sure to check out OHGO.com for the latest road conditions in your area.