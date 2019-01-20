Esther Norris, 91, of Cadiz, died Saturday, Jan. 19, at Valley Hospice Care Center North, Steubenville, Ohio.

She was born June 14, 1927 in Stock Township, Harrison County, Ohio a daughter of the late Edward and Florence Rogers. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, Harold R. Norris in 1992; a daughter, Barbara Norris; 3 sisters: Myrna Hall, Mary Wallace, and Lois Blackburn; and a great-grandson, Matthew Joseph Yarish. Surviving are a son, Dale (Amy) Norris of Cadiz; a daughter, Judy (Ed) Sproul of Cadiz; four grandchildren: Cortney (Joe) Yarish of Cadiz, Donald (Jessica) Norris of Cadiz, Derrick (Ashley) Sproul of Cadiz and Nathan (Katie) Norris of New Athens; and three great-grandchildren: Lilly Yarish, Maverick and Reagan Norris.

Visitation will be Monday from 5-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jon Little officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Asbury Chapel, c/o Joy Taggart, 84380 Wallace Road, Cadiz, Ohio 43907 or the Alzheimer's Association, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, Ohio 44406.