Walter C. Kimball, Sr., 79, of Cadiz, died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 at Trinity Medical Center, East in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born May 18, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Pa., a son of the late Stephen H. and Shirley N. Shook Kimball.

He worked as an installer and repairman for GTE in Cadiz and was a member of the former Cadiz Nazarene Church, where he was a Song Leader and Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher. He enjoyed going to the Cadiz Senior Center and spending time with his kids. He was a Veteran of the Air Force Reserve.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Orr Kimball in 2014; two sisters and three brothers.

Surviving are four sons: Walter (Bonnie) Kimball, Jr. of Pittsburgh, Bruce (Brenda) of Missouri, Gary Kimball of Wintersville and Thomas Kimball of Wintersville; two

daughters: Faith (Ken) Bake of Smithfield and Lisa Kimball of Hopedale; seven grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; five sisters and a brother.

Friends may call Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Phillip Spellman officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio.

