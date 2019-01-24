E. Berniece “Bea” Pender, 90, of New Philadelphia, formerly a resident of Conotton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born May 15, 1928 in Little York, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late William Paul and Florence Leona (Meredith) Dalrymple.

Bea was a 1948 graduate of Bowerston High School and a longtime, faithful member of the former Conotton United Methodist Church where she was active in the United Methodist Women for many years. In addition to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, she worked for the Scio Pottery and at the Conotton Post Office. She will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her for her outgoing personality and perpetually sunny disposition. She loved talking with her friends, even the ones she’d never met before!

On June 19, 1948, Bea married Kenneth Ray Pender with whom she enjoyed nearly 50 years of marriage until his passing on October 12, 1997. They are survived by their daughters, Karen (Paul) Ghezzi and Susan (David) DellaPenna; son, Curtis Pender; grandsons, Scott (Sarah) Ghezzi, Shawn (Andrea) Leggett and Eric Leggett; great-grandchildren, Isabella Ghezzi, Kaden, Konnor and Reagan Leggett, Jordyn Braun and Owen Newberry; step-granddaughter, Stephanie (Tim) Newberry; and numerous nieces and nephews. The last of her generation, Bea was preceded in death by her brothers, Eric and William “Dick” Dalrymple, and sisters, Lois McCutcheon and Olive “June” Milliken, as well as her parents and husband.

Services, officiated by Pastor Tom Dawson, were held Saturday, Dec. 29, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment followed in Conotton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.