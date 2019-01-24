Betty Jean Grezlik, 89, of Bowerston, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, after a period of declining health. Born June 16, 1929 in Bowerston, she was a daughter of the late John William and Vera Leota (Jamison) Clark.

Betty was a lifelong resident of the Bowerston area and a 1947 graduate of Bowerston High School. She had a long career as a cook at Sunnyslope Care Center in Bowerston until her retirement in 2000. She was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who will be deeply missed by her surviving family. She had been a longtime member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton.

On April 10, 1948, Betty married Tony Grezlik with whom she enjoyed over 16 years of marriage until his passing on Nov. 23, 1965. They are survived by their daughters, Helen (Donald) Porter and Teresa (Michael) Love; grandsons, Scott (Michal) Love, Jud Love and Tony (Elizabeth) Porter; great-grandchildren, Reagan, Mason, London, Evan and Caleb; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, Earl and Carl Clark; sister, Martha Irene Waltz; and a special friend, Kenny McClintock.

Father Tom Gardner will celebrate the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, in Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. Interment will follow beside her beloved husband in Longview Cemetery at Bowerston. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice.