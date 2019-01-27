Barbara K. Madzia, 74, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Friday, Jan. 25, at her home. She was born Dec.6, 1944, a daughter of the late Donald A. and Mildred I. Crawford Keesey.

Barb owned and operated the Adams Barber Shop in Cadiz for 31 years. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz. She was an animal and bird lover, especially Chickadees, and avidly followed her children and grandchildren in sports and activities.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Keesey. Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Phillip Madzia; children, Donald (Mindy) Madzia of Hopedale, Dana (David “Opy”) Nameth and Derek (Jessica) Madzia, all of Cadiz; grandchildren: Shianne, Shaniel, and Shayla Nameth, Jara and Jace Madzia, and Grayson and Amelia Madzia; a sister-in-law, Ann Keesey and her daughter Julie Keesey, both of Canton.

Friends may call Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz, 154 W. Market St., Cadiz, Ohio where funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Alan Jeffries and Pastor Mark Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Husky Sports Foundation c/o Rick Ferri, 614 Peppard Ave., Cadiz, Ohio 43907. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.