Paranormal researchers to showcase new book at Clark Gable Museum

By
Harrison News Herald
-
0
80

Paranormal researchers, historians, and authors, Jenny and Jacob Floyd, known as The Frightening Floyds, will be at the Clark Gable Museum on Saturday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate the launch of their latest book, Haunts of Hollywood Stars and Starlets, which has a chapter about Clark Gable and Carole Lombard.

The Floyds also own and operate two historic ghost walks in the Louisville, KY area and are working on publishing a paranormal anthology titled, Paranormal Encounters, which will include numerous ghost stories that have been submitted by other authors.

SHARE
Previous articleBarbara K. Madzia
Harrison News Herald

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.