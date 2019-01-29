Donna Alberta DiLoreto (Troy), 67, of Cadiz, passed away Monday, Jan. 28, at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville.

She was born Sept. 8, 1951 in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late William and Mildred Hoar Troy.

Donna was a 1971 graduate of Cadiz High School, a Crossing Guard for the Cadiz Schools for 18 years, and was a former employee of Harcatus Tri-County Action in Cadiz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Troy. Surviving are her husband of 37 years, Angelo DiLoreto, Sr.; a son, Angelo DiLoreto, II (Iva) of Cadiz and a daughter, Sarah Ferrell (Christopher Walker) of Byesville, Ohio; and six beautiful grandchildren: Ryan, Alaina, Jarrett, William, Brayden and Sarah.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, Feb. 2, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio. Arrangements are by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.