Curtis Dale Abbuhl, 89, of Tippecanoe, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 29. Born Jan. 28, 1930 in Uhrichsville, he was a son of the late Charles Raymond and Margaret (Byers) Abbuhl.

Curtis was a proud veteran of the Korean War having served his country in the Army from 1951 to 1953. He then enjoyed a 50 year career as a welder and truck mechanic with the Ohio Operating Engineers Local 18 Department 6. He was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Uhrichsville and enjoyed going to the Westchester and Freeport Senior Centers.

On Feb. 14, 2001, Curtis married Mary Lou (Ellwood) Hines who survives him at their home. He is also survived by sons, Curtis D. (Therese) Abbuhl, Jr., Ron (Susan) Abbuhl, David L. (Sharon) Abbuhl, and Charles “Dick” (Theresa) Abbuhl; daughter, Esther L. (companion, Chuck) Page; stepchildren, Donny Miller, Hilda Lowe (his loving caregiver), Roy Hines and Dale Hines; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Daisy G. (Applegarth) Abbuhl, and his sister, Marjorie.

Services, officiated by Rev. Larry Malterer will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Tunnel Hill Cemetery near Bowerston. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church.