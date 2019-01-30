Jerry Lee Kerwood, 57, of Cadiz, Ohio, formerly of Jewett, Ohio, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, at The Meadows of Cadiz. He was born Oct. 1, 1961 in Dennison, Ohio, a son of the late Ross Kerwood, Sr. and Beatrice Raber Kerwood.

Jerry was the Manager of Jewett Hardware and worked construction for Harmony Industries. He was an avid reader and card player. He especially enjoyed fishing with his kids at the neighbors’ pond.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by John Cothran; three brothers, Ross, John and Craig Kerwood; and a sister, Sara Goodrich.

Surviving are two children, Ashely Kerwood of Scio and Jacob Kerwood of Cadiz; and siblings, Samuel (MJ) Kerwood of Scio, Dorothy Kerwood of Jewett, Diana (Robert) Hilbert of Jewett and Beatrice Estep of Buchannon, W.Va.

The family will hold private services. They are grateful to Pastor Jack Klinesmith for his help.

The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz.