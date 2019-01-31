Melvin P. “Tut” Dowdle, 88, of Cadiz, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at his home. He was born Feb. 25, 1930 in Kenwood, Ohio, the son of the late Elmer and Laura Barnhart Dowdle.

Tut was a 50 year member of the Operating Engineers. He was a retired employee of Beaver Excavating. An Air Force Veteran from 1947 to 1950, he was a 50 year member of Cadiz American Legion, Post 34, and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 2162.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lucille Stephen Dowdle in 2014; two sisters, Mildred Talbott and Lillian Bahner; and two brothers, Thomas and Frank Dowdle; a granddaughter, Taylor Dowdle; and a grandson, Ashton Fatula. Surviving are his children, Mark Dowdle of Lebanon, TN, Moe (Stephanie) Dowdle of Cadiz, Douglas (Kimberlea) Dowdle of Glen Allen, VA, Lynie (Gary) Eberhart of Cadiz, and Bryan (Christina) Dowdle of Cadiz; twelve grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a brother, James (Martha) Dowdle of Severna Park, MD; and a sister, Jean (Floyd) Stewart of Flushing, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Scott United Methodist Church, 817 E. Market St., Cadiz, Ohio with Pastor Mark Smith officiating. A private committal will be held at the convenience of the family at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family’s Taylor Dowdle Scholarship Fund, c/o Huntington Bank, 657 Lincoln Ave., Cadiz, Ohio 43907. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com