H. Dorlene “Momma J” Watson Jackson Sabo, age 81, of Scio, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, in Sunnyslope Nursing Home, Bowerston. Born May 8, 1937 in Dennison she was a daughter of the late Ray and Opal Milligan Watson. She graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1955 and spent her life helping others.

Momma J was a member of the Scio American Legion Post 482 Auxiliary and volunteered at the Carrollton Catholic Church. She enjoyed bowling and was on a league in her younger days. She also bowled on Wednesday’s in Carrollton until she was physically unable to, but she still went to watch her friends. She also enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. You had to be careful playing cards with her, she usually knew what cards you were waiting for, and you can bet she kept those ones in her hand. Playing bingo and slot machines were her favorites too, and yes she was very lucky. Most of all she enjoyed laughter, for laughing and having a good time was the best medicine around. She was always good for telling jokes and a few pranks here and there but mostly she had a heart of gold.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband Bill Sabo, ex-husband and friend Gary Jackson and brothers Don, George, Dean and Buck.

Surviving are children Garry (Tina) Jackson of Scio and Shawnee (Felton) Johns of Fountain, Fla., a grandson Shane Jackson of Phoenix, Ariz.; four step granddaughters Kayla, Hanna, Mandy and Carmen; four great grandsons; two sisters Kay (Dave) Stewart and Norma Pierce and several nieces and nephews. Momma J will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was the best mom ever and her memory will be forever in our hearts as we were in hers.

Honoring her wishes there will be no services or visitation. As she would say: “If you didn’t come see me while I was alive no need in worrying about it now.” Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station PO Box 477, New York, NY 10163-4777.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sunnyslope for the love and compassion they showed her during her residency. And a special thank you to Sally and Karen for your devoted friendship, support and love. You brought a lot of sunshine into her life and we don’t know what she would have done without you.

Her favorite quote was: Don’t walk behind me for I will not lead. Don’t walk in front of me for I will not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend.