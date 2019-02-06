Noble Byron Mason, III, 75, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Tuesday, Feb.5, 2019 at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville. He was born Feb. 26, 1943 in Cadiz, Ohio, a son of the late Noble B. Mason, Jr. and Evelyn Worthington Mason.

Byron was employed by Honda Motors, where he manufactured car parts. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era and a member of St. James A.M.E. Church in Cadiz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Kevin Mason; and a sister, Wendy Williams.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret “Peg” Rieder Mason; children, Cherita Mason of Dayton, Ondre Melvin (Linda) Mason of Bowerston, Dale (Tabitha) West of Cadiz, Evelyn “Evie” Jordan of Columbus, Noble Byron Mason, IV of Cleveland, Justin Harvey of Lancaster, Frank (Amanda) Rieder of Wintersville, James (Tabitha) Davis, Jr. of Circleville and Franklin (Shannon) Davis of Lancaster; many grandchildren, including Monicka, Ondre, Jr., Ashlynn, Korey, Damari, Troy, Sasha, Desiree (Austin), Trenton, Harlee, Hayden, and Frankie Lane; many great grandchildren, including a special great grandson, Dominic, who is always the entertainer; two brothers, Anthony (Lucy) Mason of Scottsdale, AZ and Jason (Joyce) Mason of Akron; a sister, Annette (Frank) Smith of Smithfield; a special niece Jessica Mason of Cadiz; and a special nephew, Sean (Stacey) Mason of Canton.

Friends may call Monday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Rev. Dr. Craig A. Smith will officiate. The Cadiz American Legion will perform military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.