Harrison Hills BoE approves guidelines, procedures for open enrollment

The Harrison Hills City Board of Education has approved the guidelines and procedures for an open enrollment program for the 2019-2020 school year. The policy gives permission to students living in another school district to enroll in Harrison Hills without tuition charges (inter- district).

Parents/Guardians who are interested in the open enrollment program may pick up the application form and program guidelines at the Superintendent’s Office in Cadiz during regular office hours (7:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m). Forms may also be obtained at www.hhcsd.org, open enrollment.

Parents from other school districts requesting enrollment in Harrison Hills School must submit an application to the Superintendent’s Office between March 1-March 31.

Applications will be considered in the order in which they are received as to date and time. Applications must be filed annually and approval for one year does not guarantee approval for future enrollment. Limitation of numbers will be based upon first serving native students and preference given to previously enrolled transfer students over enrollment of first time applicants. Residents/native students will not be displaced.

All PreK- 12 applications will be acted upon and parents will be notified of acceptance or rejection by June 1, 2019.

It is important to return the completed application in a timely manner because available grade and course/class openings will be filled on a first come, first serve basis.

Should you have additional questions, please contact Kerri Johnson (kjohnson@hhcsd.org) at 740-942-7800.