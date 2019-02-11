March 25, 1933 – February 8, 2019

Claire Patricia (Costantini) Snyder, 85, of Sandusky, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Friday evening, Feb. 8,2019 at St. Clare Commons in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Claire was born on March 25, 1933 in Hopedale, Ohio to the late Gaetano and Rose (Patchen) Costantini.

Claire graduated from Hopedale High School in 1951, where she met her husband of 57 years, Walter “Ray” Snyder. Claire furthered her education at Franciscan College in Steubenville, Ohio where she graduated with honors and earned her Bachelor’s degree. She was a passionate and dedicated teacher at Westgate Elementary for 31 years. Claire was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church and formerly Sacred Heart Church in Hopedale, Ohio which her father helped build. In her spare time, she enjoyed singing in the church choir, writing and directing musicals, performing in adult theaters, writing poetry and collecting coins and stamps. Although she had many interests and activities she enjoyed, her greatest joy of all was spending time with her family.

Claire is survived by her two daughters, Mary (Todd) Marshall of Maumee, Ohio and Diane Cimino of Berea, Ohio; two sons, Walter G. (Tammy) Snyder of Sandusky, Ohio and Leonard (Sherry) Snyder of Georgia; nine grandchildren, Micaela and Alec Marshall, Amanda and Frankie Cimino, Montana Snyder and Joshua, Adam, Austin and Addison Snyder; two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Joshua and sister, Cecelia Gill of Boardman, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Claire is preceded in death by her husband, Walter “Ray” Snyder and brother, Leonard Costantini.

Friends may call on Thursday, Feb.14, from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12 p.m. at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Avenue, Sandusky, Ohio. Burial will take place on Friday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery in Cadiz, Ohio, near Hopedale.

Those wishing to contribute to Claire’s memory may do so to St. Clare Commons, 12469Five Point Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551.

