Lynn Harry Arnold, 67, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, at his home. Born Feb. 10, 1951 in Dennison, he was a son of the late Ralph “Gene” and Grace “Maxine” (Stevens) Arnold.

A lifelong area resident, Lynn was a 1969 graduate of Lakeland High School before serving his country in the U.S. Army, having been stationed in Germany. He had a long career as a supervisor at Alsco and had also been a longtime trustee for Harrison County’s Washington Township. He was a member of the Buckeye Horse Pulling Association of Ohio and the Dennison American Italian Club. In addition to horse pulling, he enjoyed golfing, and above all, lovingly supporting his grandchildren at their sporting events.

On June 9, 1972, he married the former Diane E. Helter with whom he enjoyed nearly 35 years of marriage until her passing on January 30, 2007. They are survived by a son, Tim (Lisa) Arnold; daughter, Amy (Scott) Meade; and grandchildren, Alexa Arnold, Gabrielle Meade, Brody Meade and Nickolas Arnold. Lynn is also survived by his sister, Donna (Robert) Stewart; brothers, Garry (Anna) Arnold and Randy Arnold; and many nieces and nephews.

Services, officiated by Pastor Scot Caley, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow beside his beloved wife in West Union Cemetery at Gilmore. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Diane Arnold Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 311, Tuscarawas, OH 44682.