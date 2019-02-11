Carolyn Yablonski Bobot, 97, my mother died Feb. 10, 2019 and who better to write her obituary than me, her daughter.

Mom had been a resident of the current Altercare of Adena, Adena, Ohio for the last 10 years. She was born in the small town of Stewartsville, Ohio on Dec. 6, 1921. Her parents, both eastern European immigrants were Stanley and Mary Shirbish Yablonski of Barton, Ohio where the family settled after living in several coal mining towns. She was the widow of Andy Bobot to whom she was married for 74 years. He preceded her in death on August 16, 2014.

My Mom will be remembered for her generous spirit and her boundless energy. Many people can attest to her outstanding baking skills most notable the cookies she provided for so many local weddings. Mom was our family extrovert and her years as a clerk at the Cadiz A&P put her in frequent contact with people which she enjoyed. One of her other favorite things, in addition to baking was dancing, especially polkas.

She was predeceased by not only her parents, all her sibilings, her husband, but also by her only son Allen Bobot who died Nov. 16, 2015. She is survived by me her daughter, Anita Bobot (Harold Randall) of Camp Hill, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Patricia Trotter Bobot; granddaughter Elka (Scott) VanCuren and her great grandson, Hunter VanCuren all of Harrisville, Ohio.

Friends may call Tuesday 5-7 p.m. and again Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz with Fr. Tom Chillog officiating. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery, Harrisville. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, Colerain, Ohio.