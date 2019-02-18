Arlene Harrison McCormack, 83, of Freeport, formerly of the Cleveland area, passed away at her home on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, after a period of declining health. Born May 12, 1935 in Cleveland, she was a daughter of the late Harold Herbert and Roberta Alma (Stearns) Harrison.

Arlene grew up in North Olmsted and was a 1954 graduate of North Olmsted High School. She was a supervisor for Cleveland Public Library for 22 years. In retirement, she and her husband, Timothy P. McCormack whom she wed on May 12, 1994, made their home in Freeport where for the past 15 years she was active in her new community. She volunteered for the Tuscarawas County Senior Citizens and had also been active with the Freeport Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and Freeport Lions Club. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, boating and fishing.

She will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes, along with her husband, two children and four stepchildren, Karen (Steven) Passafiume, Christine (James) Ruane, Jeffrey (Betsy) McCormack, Dr. Michael (Kristen) McCormack, Colleen (Kevin) Kmetz and Dr. Timothy (Thomas) McCormack; 10 grandchildren, Jessica, Daniel, Evelyn, Kellan, Nolan, Ella, Renny, Ava, Enzo and Liam; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Edith Nealy.

Services, officiated by Pastor David Koch, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Freeport’s Greenmont Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.