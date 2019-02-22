Joanne E. Henry, of Perrysville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, one day prior to her 79th birthday, in Centreville Village Assisted Living, Carrollton surrounded by her loving family.

Born Feb. 20, 1940 in Scio she was a daughter of the late James and Mary Poulson Thomas. Joanne graduated from Scio High School in 1958 and worked at the Scio Pottery Co. various times in her life. She enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching and baking. She was well known for her famous Christmas cookies that she lovingly shared with family and friends. She was also an avid reader and collected bells.

Joanne was preceded in death by her husband David E. Henry on Sept. 25, 2009, they were married May 27, 1960. Also preceding her in death are a brother Dick Thomas and sisters Kay Johnson, Marilyn King, Judi Graziano.

Surviving are children Donna (Clinton) Rich of Croton, David (Renee) Henry of Carrollton, Douglas (Penny) Henry of Perrysville and Dennis (Cheryl) Henry of Highlands Ranch, CO; grandchildren Caleb (Alexandra) Rich, Corbin Rich, Dylan Henry, Ashley (Mike) Tekip, Brittany Henry, Ryan Henry, Kyle Henry and Steven Kempton; six great grandchildren; sisters Alice (John) Hidey of Scio, Joyce (Harry) Ritter of West Chester and Donna Johnson of Scio; numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Zoey.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Suite E, Green, Ohio 44685. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements.