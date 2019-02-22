Stella B. Dodd, 96, of Hopedale, formerly of Cadiz, died Feb. 22, at Gables Care Center in Hopedale, Ohio. She was born June 6, 1922 in Duncanwood, Ohio, a daughter of the late George Albert and Anna Marie Dziatkowlec Pincola.

Stella was a seamstress in Cadiz, and over her lifetime worked at all of the area restaurants, State Cleaners, and United Department Store in Cadiz. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Cadiz.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband Kenneth Dodd; two grandchildren, Damon Hovanick and Rhonda Cologie; a great granddaughter, Laila Lewis; three brothers: Anthony Dziatkowlec, Frank and George Pincola; and five sisters: Rose Medved, Mary King, Nellie Burdge, Anne Owens and Frances Keesey.

Surviving are two daughters: Luan (James “Bud”) Touvell of Adena and Lana (Leonard) Cologie of Jewett; six grandchildren: Kevin and Lonnie Cologie, Debbie Kellar, Shane and Jared Hovanick, and Nicole Lewis; eleven great grandchildren: Jesse, Morgan, Mackenzie, Tristan, Sydney, Cierra, Brock, Henry, Oliver, Trinity, and Lucinda.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2-6 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Mass of Christian burial will be Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Fred Kihm the celebrant. Burial will follow at Hanover Cemetery, Scio, Ohio. . Vigil service will be Sunday at 5:45 p.m. in the funeral home.

