Maynard A. Buck, Jr. passed away Friday Feb. 22, 2019 in Westlake, Ohio. He was born in Niles, Ohio on May 21,1929, the son of Dr. Maynard A. Buck and Gertrude (nee Reuss) Buck.

Maynard attended Valley Forge Military Academy and graduated from Howland High School in Niles, Ohio. He attended The Ohio State University, where he met his future bride Anne Williams of Freeport. He obtained his undergraduate and Masters degrees from Kent State University. He served as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force.

Maynard and his wife, Anne, owned and operated the Freeport Press, the Harrison News Herald, the Carrollton Free Press and Carrolton Graphics until his retirement. Following his retirement, he and Anne were blessed to travel and spend time with their grandchildren. He was active in the Ohio Newspaper Association for many years, serving on its Board of Directors and as President from 1982-83. In 1986 Maynard received the William Taylor Distinguished Alumnus Award from the Kent State University School of Journalism. His community involvement over the years included being a member of the Cadiz Exempted Village Board of Education, a founding member of the Board of Trustees of the Harrison Community Hospital and a Director of the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District.

In addition to his parents, Maynard was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Anne Williams Buck. Surviving are his son Maynard A. “Mike” Buck, III (Lynne), of Westlake, Ohio and his grandchildren Dean William Buck of Cleveland, Ohio and Samantha Elizabeth Buck of Chicago, Illinois.

Friends may call Monday, Feb. 25, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 Main Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.