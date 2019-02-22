Edward J. Allman, age 71 of Massillon, passed away on February 20, 2019, after a courageous fight with cancer. He was born in Massillon on January 10, 1948; a son to the late Herbert and Mary Allman. He graduated from Tuslaw High School class of 1967. He served in the Army during Vietnam stationed in Germany as a Pershing Missile Specialist. Ed was a member of I.U.O.E Local 18 operating heavy equipment. He enjoyed family and friends, riding his Harley, traveling, being outdoors and living life.

Ed is survived by his siblings Tom Allman, Jen (Randy) Dunbar, Mips (Richard) Shanklin; Carol (Harry) Peck, Nancy (Mark) Bull; his children Joanne (Ed) Smith, Donna (Eric) Swaebly, and Janice (John) Disbennett; grandchildren Katy, Jenny, Erica, Emma, and Chanel; great-grandchildren Amelia, Gloria, and Wyatt; his beloved companion Ranada McGuire; “neighbor kid” Jonathan; and faithful companion Hank.

A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.