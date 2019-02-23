Toni Lynn Ellis, age 61, formerly of Jewett, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, in Hennis Care Center, Dover after a lengthy illness.

Born March 3, 1957 in Dennison she was a daughter of Carole Nameth Miller of Germano and the late Donald Miller. Toni graduated from Jewett-Scio High School in 1976. She was a tireless worker and an amazing cook and baker. She was the head cook at the Harrison Career Center for 20 years and a cook at the former Dowletti’s Restaurant in Scio. She also worked cleaning houses.

Toni was a member of the George A Custer VFW Post 3072 Auxiliary in Jewett. She enjoyed crocheting and “picking” at flea markets where she could haggle with the best of them.

Surviving in addition to her mother is her husband Doug Ellis of New Philadlephia, whom she married June 12, 1976; children Jaime (Eva) Ellis of Belmont and Jeremy (Laurie) Ellis of Germano; grandchildren Logan and Lucie Ellis and sisters Dawn (Roger) Edwards of Germano and Tracy Boyer of Cadiz.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Germano Cemetery with Rev. Mark Statler officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements.

