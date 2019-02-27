It is with great sadness that the family of William C. “Bill” Bradley, announces his passing at the age of 70 at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 26. He was born on Aug. 31, 1948 to William and Mary Bradley and was a 1967 graduate of Cadiz High School.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 51 years, Gayle, and their children Bill (Suann) and Brian (Kelleen).

Bill will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Krystal (Aaron) Rizer, Kelsey, Molly and Lincoln, great-grandchildren Garrett and Greyson, as well as his sister Bonnie Schoonover and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A Funeral Service in memory of Bill will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 3 p.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home 115 Andreas Drive in Sugarcreek. Burial will be in Dundee Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday 1-3 PM at the funeral home prior to services.