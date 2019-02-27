Local business makes life-saving app available for free

Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home has graciously invested back into the community in order to promote the saving of lives. They recognized a very unique opportunity to assist our local first responders through an ingenious marketing initiative that could help save lives. The funeral home asks that you download the Vital ICE (In Case of Emergency) app, from either the Apple App Store or Google Play, for your smartphone and enter in their code: #2650.

Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home is making this potentially life-saving app available for free to download in the community as a way of showing their gratitude for allowing them to serve you. They ask that you please take just a few minutes to download the Vital ICE app and fill in the information so that you are prepared in case of an emergency.

This app is available to the entire community, regardless of age, so do not pass up this great life-saving opportunity. Questions about the app can be answered at www.vitalboards.com/vitalice.

In the event of an emergency, first responders can use the Vital ICE app to retrieve the user’s vital information. This information can then be easily taken on the ambulance to the hospital, or sent directly to the hospital from the Vital ICE app, where ER staff can further access this critical information. Remember, time is of the essence when saving lives.