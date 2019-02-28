Victoria Lynn “Vicki” Carothers Burnsworth, age 48, of Scio passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, at Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz after a lengthy illness.

Born Oct. 23, 1970 in Dennison she was a daughter of Thomas Carothers, Sr of Scio and the late Shirley Minto Carothers.

Daughter, mom, sister, best friend, she was known by many names. She was always willing to help you out in a time of need whether it was just to sit there and comfort you or give you advice in your time of need. She loved to sit around and play cards and other games with her friends and family as well as have large cookouts with her family. She could always make you smile even during your worst times and laugh during the best. She loved her family and friends with all her heart. She was the type of person that once you were in her life she would love you forever. She was outgoing, very outspoken, (as most people who knew her know). She was a strong courageous lady and was willing to fight for what she believed in and to beat life’s obstacles no matter what they were. She loved music, dancing, drawing, and flower gardening. She also enjoyed baking and took a certification course through Buckeye Career Center for cake decorating. She was a state certified nursing assistant who worked in many of the local nursing homes and home health care where she met and touched the hearts of many people. She will be sorely missed by all her friends and family. Life will never be the same without her with us, but heaven needed another angel.

We all love and miss you. This isn’t goodbye it’s only a see you later.

In addition to her father she is survived by children Dorman Wade Burnsworth III of Scio and LeAnn (JP) Downing of Alabama; a grandson Austin Downing; a brother Thomas (Jill) Carothers Jr of Scio; sisters Lorrie DeVore of Deersville, JoAnn (Greg) Forest and Theresa (Eric) Harrison both of Scio and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her mother she is preceded in death by grandparents, Augustine Clements, Ruth Mae Conaway, Dale Carothers and Ed and Mary Minto and a nephew Derrick Wood.

Honoring her wishes she will be cremated and there will be a memorial service at a later date. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements