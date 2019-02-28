Deersville Community Theater holding open auditions

On March 18, 21 the Deersville Community Theater will conduct open auditions for the spring musical, “Disney’s Aladdin, Jr.” The auditions will be held in the Deersville United Methodist Church beginning at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome to attend. If you are interested in a principle role please come prepared with a song of your choice, please note: it is acceptable to bring music or sing a capella whichever is preferred. The production will be held June 13-16 with rehearsals on Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays through April and May. Please call or text the Director, Marsha Dodds at 740-491-0051 with any questions.

On April 13, retired Harrison Hills art teacher and Executive Director of the theatre Holly Brindley will be instructing a paint and sip in the community room of the Hall. Tickets are now available by contacting any member or calling her at 330-340-4769 cost is $30 and includes all materials and light refreshments.

The group is currently looking for sponsors and loyal patrons who can assist financially as they strive to produce quality community theatre and other arts awareness events here in Harrison County. They have several advertising opportunities available and would love to share some of the history of their building and organization. If your business or family would like more information please call one of the numbers listed above and Marsha or Holly would be happy to assist you. Please check their Facebook page often for more dates, times and upcoming shows.