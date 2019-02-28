Long Standing Class Act Celebrating 35th Year

CADIZ – One of the oldest businesses in the village of Cadiz is celebrating its 35th anniversary this Saturday. Class Act Hair Design, which is located at 153 S. Main Street is planning an open house with plenty of food and drink and pastry for anyone to come out and enjoy and celebrate their long history.

Co-owners, Debbie Lloyd and Theresa Gould have a well-appreciated and loyal staff where many have stuck with them over the years. Judy Sproul is one who has been with Class Act for the entire 35 years. Heather Thomas has been with the group for 12 years and Natalie Evans for another 10 years. Lloyd said many of their employees stay for extended periods of time before moving on.

Their current location has been split almost equally with their first one, which is where Abacus Business & Tax Services now sit. Lloyd proudly states that they have served four generations of families over the years where they offer obviously hair cutting but color, perms, styling, waxing, facials, formal hair, manicures and pedicures too.

Class Act is celebrating with an open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday where they will have raffles, gift baskets as well as much food and drink and a cake to top it off.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank all the people of Harrison County who supported us all these years,” Lloyd said. “We couldn’t have done it without you.” She also added that for those who have not visited with Class Act Saturday would be the perfect opportunity to come out and meet the staff and enjoy the refreshments.