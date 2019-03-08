Cadiz VFD Fish Fry Begins

CADIZ – The annual Cadiz Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry begins today, Friday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Fish Fry will go on every Friday throughout Lent at the Cadiz Fire Department down below in their meeting room, with the same hours as well

Customers are welcome to dine in or carry out and they deliver too “within a reasonable distance.”

>DINNERS: Fish ($8.50); Shrimp ($7); Chicken Tender-4 pieces ($6.25).

>SANDWICHES: Fish ($5); Chicken Tender-2 pieces ($3.25); Tower 59-fish, Fries & Slaw stacked on a delicious bun ($6).

>SIDES: 21 piece Shrimp ($4.50); Fries ($1); Coleslaw ($1.25); Piece of Fish ($2.50); Piece of Chicken ($1.75).

>COMBO: Fish, Shrimp, Fries & Slaw ($8.50).

The number to call is 740-942-3602.