Lanny Michael “L.W.” Walker, 72, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Wheeling Hospital. He was born May 30, 1946 in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of the late Orville and Irene Roth Walker.

L.W. was an employee of Consolidation Coal Company, working at Rose Valley Mine and in the Silver Spade pit. He waas a lifetime member of the Hopedale Sportsmen’s Club; was an avid Bass fisherman and a Morel Mushroom hunter.

He was a woodworker and built three houses. He enjoyed growing flowers, especially Irises. He was a baptized Christian at the Hopedale Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Chuck, Lorne, and Rick Walker.

Surviving are three children, Lanna (Tom) Thompson of Hopedale, Robert Todd (Kris) Walker of Hopedale, and Audra (Pete Porter) Sall of Cadiz; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and three brothers, Jim (Carolyn) Walker of New York, Alan Walker of Cadiz, and Bill Walker of Akron.

Friends may call Thursday from 4 p.m. until time of services at 6 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Dean Blythe will officiate.

